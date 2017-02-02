£1.4m price tag for well known pub restaurant

One of the area’s leading pub restaurants has been put up for sale - with a £1.4 million asking price.

The Falcon Inn, in the historic village of Fotheringhay, near Oundle, owned by businesswoman Sally Facer for the past decade, went on the market with Christie and Co, of Ipswich, at the turn of the year.

The Falcon at Fotheringhay

It features regularly in the Michelin Restaurant Guide and the Michelin Eating Out In Pubs Guide and is the Good Pub Guide’s Northants Dining Pub of the Year for six years running. It has two bars holding around 40 people, a restaurant and orangery for 60 covers, plus detached function room. Outside is a beer garden and patio, with barbecue and pizza oven, seating aound 60 customers. The Christie and Co brochure says: “The Falcon has been owned by our client since 2007, having previously operated the business. During this time the property has benefited from continued investment and continues to build upon its fine reputation locally as a very good food led pub, set in a picturesque village.

“There remains scope to further enhance the property, with opportunities to develop the area and buildings adjacent to the function room - additional trading area/accommodation and village shop.

“The business would now ideally suit an owner operator looking to acquire a rare freehold property in this affluent catchment area.”