MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough keep on winning

There was another impressive win for City of Peterborough men in their latest East Premier A Division fixture on Saturday (October 22).

With confidence high after a superb 7-2 success against Cambridge University the previous weekend, the Peterborough lads took the honours 3-2 at Cambridge City seconds to keep the pressure on league leaders Old Loughtonians.

Peterborough started strongly, pushing the Cambbridge defence back and they were soon in front.

Persistence from forward Ross Ambler forced a mistake from a home defender and he slipped the ball to Sam Blunt who kept his composure to put the visitors 1-0 up.

Peterborough played some good, flowing hockey in the opening 20 minutes but Cambridge kept in contention with precise patterns of play.

They forced a mistake from the Peterborough defence and went clear to slip the ball around the keeper to make the score 1-1 at half-time.

The second half became a bit disjointed, with both teams trying to force the final ball.

It was Peterborough who retook the lead, again after determined play on the baseline. A ball was forced across the keeper and man-of-the-match Ambler was there to stab it home.

Peterborough then had to defend for a period of the game as Cambridge were finding a way to get in behind the visiting defence.

However, a combination of good saves by keeper Cam Goodey and a resolute defensive unit of Fisher, Porter and Armstrong kept the attacks at bay, and Peterborough then extended the lead on the break as Blunt finished a flowing move from back to front.

The goal spurred Cambridge on and they grabbed one back after a high ball into the D ricocheted off two Peterborough defenders and the keeper before dropping to a Cambridge player to fire home.

This set up a nervy last five minutes but Peterborough ground out the result.