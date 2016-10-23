MATCH REPORT: City Ladies bounce back with a high five

City of Peterborough Ladies firsts returned to form with a bang yesterday (October 22).

They beat Bury St Edmunds 5-0 in their East League Division One North fixture after a couple of disappointing results to move up to third in the table.

City opened the scoring after three minutes with the first of three goals from Robyn Gribble.

During the half City had a series of short corners and chances but the score remained 1-0 at half-time.

The second half opened with Gribble claiming her second goal, before Tierney Augustine and Lucy Dakin scored to make it 4-0.

In the closing stages Gribble added her third to complete an emphatic victory.

City travel to Cambridge City for their next game.