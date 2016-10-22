PLAYER VERDICTS: Nothing to shout about for Posh, except from the chairman

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony was scathing of his players on Twitter after their 1-0 home loss to AFC Wimbledon, and you can see why.

It’s hard to think of anybody who put in a good performance for the home side, and that is reflected in the ratings.

Chris Forrester of Peterborough United goes in for a header against Tom Beere of AFC Wimbledon - Mandatory by-line: Peterborough United Football Club Ltd / PaperPix- 2016 - 16/17 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, Cambs - Peterborough United v AFC Wimbledon

Luke McGee - Made a couple of good saves from Tom Elliott and one from a Chris Whelpdale header to keep his side in the match, but he was caught out by an Elliott lob which he was lucky to see bounce off the post 6

Michael Smith - Caught badly in possession in the first-half and did little going forward. Still one of the better Posh performances 5

Jack Baldwin - Headed one goal-bound shot away but part of a defence which was frequently cut apart. Left trailing by Elliott too often 5

Ryan Tafazolli - A really tough game which saw him lose too many headers. Came out second best against Elliott too often and was lucky the striker did not score more than once 5

Andrew Hughes - Struggled in the first-half when he was left badly exposed but looked better after the break. Late looping header was as close as Posh came to scoring 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes - Started at the base of the diamond but was left exposed until he moved further forward. Started as one of two people trying to mark Elliott when long balls came his way 5

Chris Forrester - A simple pass in the first-half which went straight out of play summed things up. Passing was not good enough for a man with his ability 5

Callum Chettle - Subbed at half-time, it was a tough first league start despite having his side’s only shot on target in the first 45 minutes. Was too easy for the opposition to run past him and Hughes was left completely exposed. A disappointing performance after some promising substitute cameos 4

Marcus Maddison - Too often starved of the ball, but the side’s most creative player could not conjure up anything from set-pieces either 5

Paul Taylor - Has taken some stick from the chairman on Twitter but to single him out seems harsh. Nice turn and pass set up Chettle’s shot but there was almost no goal threat 5

Tom Nichols - One curled shot straight at the Wimbledon goalkeeper was a rare highlight. Too often left isolated in the area with nothing to attack 5

Substitutes

Gwion Edwards: (for Chettle, 45 minutes) - Gave Posh more width but struggled to get into the game. Most attacks came down the other flank 5

George Moncur: (for Forrester, 72 minutes) - Looked keen to get on the ball and drive the play forward but only one run of note 5

Mark Tyler: (not used)

Nathan Oduwa: (not used)

Hayden White: (not used)

Jerome Binnom-Williams (not used)

Matthew Stevens (not used)