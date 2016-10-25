MATCH REPORT: Reserves beaten by Wimbledon as well

Posh suffered their second defeat in four days at the hands of Wimbledon today (October 25) when Posh Reserves lost 3-1 away to Wimbledon Reserves this afternoon.

Wimbledon went 2-0 up before Posh pulled it back to 2-1 just before half-time with a headed goal by Sam Cartwright from a Nathan Oduwa corner.

Minutes before that Adil Nabi clipped the top of the Dons crossbar with a free-kick from 25 yards.

Wimbledon made it 3-1 but Posh created several chances in the closing stages.

Matty Stevens had a header tipped over by the keeper, who also made outstandinhg saves to deny Binnom-Williams, Oduwa, George Moncur and Deon Moore.

Posh: Henry, White, Binnom-Williams, Almeida Santos, Cartwright, Nabi, Moncur, Chettle, Oduwa, Stevens, Gow. Subs: Elsom, Goode, Freestone, Penfold, Moore.