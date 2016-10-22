MATCH REACTION: ‘We had no chance of getting anything’ blasts Posh boss McCann

An upset Grant McCann said his Posh players were so bad they had no chance of getting a result against AFC Wimbledon.

Posh fell behind to a 10th minute Tom Elliott goal and never looked like grabbing an equaliser, with the visitors actually looking far more likely to extend their lead.

Andrew Hughes of Peterborough United in action with Chris Whelpdale of AFC Wimbledon - Mandatory by-line: Peterborough United Football Club Ltd / PaperPix- 2016 - 16/17 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, Cambs - Peterborough United v AFC Wimbledon

The result was doubly disappointing for McCann who was eager for his side to follow-up a 3-0 win over local rivals Northampton Town in midweek, but despite his warnings that the Dons would be a tougher test his players failed to rise to the occasion.

The Northern Irishman said: “We had no chance of getting anything out of the game. We were way off it from when Callum Chettle got brushed off the ball in the second minute. Their whole team brushed us off the ball as if we weren’t there.

“We got bullied, we didn’t show any urgency, especially in the first-half. To come in at one-nil, they must have thought it was a travesty.

“But we thought in the changing room, ‘it might go our way in the second-half, the pendulum might swing’.

“We were a little better in the second-half, but we didn’t really threaten them. It was just a completely disappointing day.

“We feel let down as a staff.”

McCann highlighted his side’s inconsistency, with the last four matches producing excellent wins against Bury and Northampton, but poor losses to Fleetwood and now Wimbledon, despite a strong home crowd.

Posh have still failed to win back-to-back league matches this season.

McCann said: “It’s a worrying thing. If the players aren’t mentally up to it then we’ve got a serious task on our hands. That’s something for us to figure out over the next week.”

Asked if it was Posh’s worst performance of the season, McCann replied: “Definitely in the first-half, possibly the whole game.

“If you’re not going to have your best game on the ball the first and foremost thing you do is put seven and eight out of 10 performances in.

“Not for you, but for the fans who pay the money to watch you,

“We got a lot of fans back today who came to the game against Northampton and they are going to go home disappointed. And you only remember the last game. The Northampton game was well gone.

“So a really, really frustrating day. I can only apologise to the fans who came back.

“The team was similar to the one that played against Northampton. Does Michael Bostwick make that much of a difference? Obviously he did mentally to the rest of the players.”

Bostwick was one of two injured players who had to make way today (Saturday, October 22). The other was Shaquile Coulthirst, with Callum Chettle coming in for his first league start and Tom Nichols returning up front.

But Chettle, who started next to Chris Forrester in a diamond formation, with Leo Da Silva Lopes playing at the base, made way for Gwion Edwards at half-time after a disappointing performance.

McCann said: “Callum will be fine, he’s a level-headed lad.

“Our full-backs weren’t getting forward enough and we needed to get some width in there so that’s why I brought Gwion on.

“The diamond would have hurt them if our full-backs had been a bit braver to get forward. But they sat in, they looked like they were worried about Elliott.

“When you’re in possession you need to be braver as a team.

“The first-half, I’ve just been watching it back, some of the boys didn’t run which is disappointing. We’re walking about the pitch.

“Are they believing their own hype? I don’t know. Did they get too much praise after the Northampton game from the fans and the media? I don’t know. It’s something I need to question them on.

“After the game on Tuesday I told them this would be a tougher game but they obviously thought differently.

“If the fans watch that we’re going to struggle to get them through the gate.”

Bostwick (calf) and Coulthirst (hamstring) should both be back for next Saturday’s match at Bristol Rovers.