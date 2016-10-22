Posh keeper Dion-Curtis Henry admits to learning harsh lessons at Boston United

Dion-Curtis says that playing for Boston United is teaching him hard lessons about life as a footballer.

The teenager, currently on loan at the Jakemans Stadium from League One Peterborough United, admits that the physicality of first-team football has been a steep learning curve.

But he says he has been more taken aback by the importance of each result when it’s a teammate’s salary on the line.

“It’s completely different to under 18s or under 21s football,” he said. “Looking back at youth games, it’s all about your development.

“Here it’s people’s jobs and careers on the line.

“People who have full time jobs come here at the end of the week and want to get promoted and do well, they want to win games.

“It means so much more to them.”

Henry also admitted that stepping into the senior game also forced him to adapt - swiftly.

He added: “I feel it’s going quite well. It’s my first proper loan.

“Conference North is a good level, it’s a lot better than I thought when I first came here, and the boys have been great with me.

“I think I’ve adapted to it quite quickly. It’s a lot more physical than what I’ve been used to.

“It’s a lot more physical and there’s a lot more to lose.”

Despite losing 3-2 to FC United on his Boston debut, Henry’s arrival has coincided with the Pilgrims going on a six-game unbeaten run in the National League North, with the keeper claiming three clean sheets.

But what means more to him, a shut-out, three points or pulling off some eyecatching saves?

“It’s good to have a clean sheet. It looks good on your record when people see no goals conceded,” Henry continued.

“But it’s frustrating when you don’t win the game.

“I’ll take a clean sheet over anything, but if I can get the win and a few worldie saves in the bank I’ll take that too.”

Henry expects to take his place between the sticks again today as United host FC Halifax Town (KO 3pm).