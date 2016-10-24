MATCH PREVIEWS: Stamford facing fixture congestion

Stamford boss Graham Drury will be resting several of his players in tonight’s (October 25) Lincolshire Senior Trophy game at home to Lincoln United.

The Daniels are fighting on four cup fronts, which has meant a backlog of league games, and Drury says he is having to prioritise matches.

With an eagerly anticipated trip to Hartlepool United in the FA Cup early next month and an FA Trophy match against Hednesford Town on Saturday, Drury says he’s left with no option but to play a below-strength side tonight.

He said. “We’ll try to win it - we’ll put a side out to win it - but our games are coming thick and fast and I’ll definitely have to rest a lot of the squad for the Lincs Trophy. Really the game should have been moved back a month.”

Drury rested a few players on Saturday but the side still managed a 2-1 victory at home to Chasetown in Evo-Stik League Division One South.

That made it nine games unbeaten and Drury was delighted.

He added: “That was a massive win after the FA Cup game at Wrexham on Tuesday. Our boys were off their feet - you could see that - and mentally, from being on such a high on Tuesday, to come down to a league game is very difficult.

“Usually, after the lord mayor’s show, you get a performance where you don’t get points.

“It was all about heart and passion and a desire to fight until the end.”

Elsewhere tonight, Peterborough Sports will be hoping to build on their lead at the top of the United Counties League Premier Division table when they visit lowly Harrowby United, and there’s a juicy local derby at Yaxley as the Cuckoos entertain Wisbech. Deeping Rangers are at home to Boston Town.

In the first round of the Hinchingbrooke Cup, Bourne Town entertain Netherton United from the Peterborough League and Wisbech St Mary visit Stewart & Lloyds.