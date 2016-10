Tickets for Stamford’s historic FA Cup first round tie at Hartlepool United on Sunday November 6 (kick-off 2pm) go in sale tonight (October 25) ahead of the Lincolnshire County Cup final against Lincoln United.

Fans will also be given the opportunity to purchase seats on one of several coaches being laid on for the trip north.

The costs are as follows: match tickets - £15 (adults), £10 (concessions); coach - £15 (adults), £5.