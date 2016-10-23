PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE: Netherton storm to stunning county cup triumph

Peterborough League Premier Division table-toppers Nertherton United pulled off a stunning Northants Junior Cup win yesterday (October 22).

The city side were away at higher-level Irchester Town in a second round tie and stormed to a superb 4-0 win against the UCL Division One club thanks to goals by Thomas Randall (2), Herbie Panting and Scott Taylor.

Irchester manager Steve Sargent was full of praise for the victors.

He said: “we were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by a better side. They scored in the first minute and the 15th and continued to dominate until half-time.

“They won most of the midfield battles throughout the second half and we had no answer today.

“Credit to Netherton, who were the best team we’ve faced this year. I hope they continue to do well in this competition.”

Netherton boss Jon Harrison said: “It was a great team performance and it’s always nice when the opposition manager tells you that you’re the best team they’ve played all season.”

In the PFA Senior Cup there was a big win for Pinchbeck. They smashed Premier Division rivals Leverington Sports 6-0 with Oliver Maltby (3), Ton Edwards, Tom Panton and Liam Ogden the marksmen.

Ketton also progressed to the next round by beating Sutton Bridge 2-1.

In the Premier Division there were wins for Deeping Rangers Reserves (2-1 at Crowland), Peterborough Sports Reserves (3-1 at Langtoft), Stamford Lions (8-2 at Thorney) and Holbeach Reserves (6-2 at Uppingham).