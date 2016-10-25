FOOTBALL: Lincs Senior Trophy defeat for Stamford AFC

Stamford AFC wasted a golden chance to lift their first piece of silverware this season when they were beaten 3-2 in the Lincs Premier Trophy by a 91st minute goal from former Daniel Jack McGovern.

Stamford took the lead through Ollie Brown-Hill in the opening minutes of the game, but Jordan Hempensall replied for Lincoln United shortly after half time following a strong start to the second half by the visitors to the Zeeco Stadium.

However Daniels substitute Taylor Rhiney, signed last week, scored on his debut, following up a shot from another replacement Jon Challinor, which was spilled by goalkeeper Phillip McGann, who looked shakey all night but was not tested enough.

Despite the best efforts of Stamford stopper Sam Donkin, who had an increasingly busy night as time ticked on, The Whites’ substitute Matthew Cotton levelled the scores with a towering header from a corner.

Then McGovern struck a winner late in the day, volleying the ball goalwards. A Stamford defender hooked the ball off the line but the referee Chris Reeson and his linesman judged that it had crossed the line.

So Stamford’s unbeaten streak ends at nine games as Graham Drury’s side look to regroup ahead of an important week which sees them play three games in nine days, playing in the FA Vase, the league and FA Cup First Round.

Stamford AFC: 1 Sam Donkin, 2 Curtis Hartley, 3 Ollie Luto, 4 Elliot Sandy, 5 Kern Miller, 6 Tom Batchelor, 7 Ryan Robbins, 8 Jordan Smith (C), 9 Keenan King, 10, Ollie Brown-Hill, 11 John King.

Substitutes: 12 Lee Beeson, 14 Jon Challinor, 15 Stuart Muldrew, 16 Taylor Rhiney, 17 Jevani Brown, 18 Taylor McMillan.

Lincoln United: 1 Philip McGann, 2 Luke Hornsey, Kallum Smith, 4 Daniel Brooks, 5 Michael Jacklin ©, 6 Sean Wright, 7 Robert Norris, 8 Harry Millard, 9 Jordan Hempenstall, 10 Jack McGovern, 11 Gary King.

Substitutes: 12 Sam Mullarkey, 14 Matthew Cotton, 15 Andrew Toyne, 16 Sean Cann, 17 James Blunden, 18 Jack Blunden, 19 Mario Ziccardi.